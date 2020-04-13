Governor Gina Raimondo announced Monday 10 new COVID-19 deaths in Rhode Island bringing the total to 73 dead. Of the 10 new deaths, •2 in their 50s. •1 in their 70s. •5 in their 80s, and •1 in their 90s. Of these, 8 were associated with nursing homes.

Overnight Rhode Island has seen 311 new cases, bringing the total COVID-19 cases to 2976 with 197 people currently hospitalized.

Governor Raimondo noted that testing has ramped up significantly in Rhode Island. “Last week, we averaged 2,068 tests per day – double where we were a week before.,” Raimondo said. “40% of those tests have come through our first-in-the-nation partnership with CVS. Since we started, we have performed more than 20,000 tests. On a per capita basis, we are #3 in the United States.”

The state will now start focusing on expanding mobile testing capabilities in nursing homes, congregate care settings, as well as more inner-city testing sites.