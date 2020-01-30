Newport, RI has some of the most beautiful properties in the entire country. Here’s a list of the 10 Most Expensive Homes for Sale in Newport, RI.

#10) $4,400,000

Snug Harbor – 328 Bellevue Avenue – 5 beds, 5 baths

Recently featured in Yankee Magazine and New England Home Magazine, Snug Harbor,” is one of the most iconic and beautiful mansions in Newport. Located on famed Bellevue Avenue, this elegant residence is sited on a prominent lot of nearly 2 acres on one of the most architecturally significant streets in the world.

#9) $4,895,000

50 School Street – 6 beds, 8 baths

Exquisite one of a kind PENTHOUSE in a stunning historic condo conversion renovation. Breathtaking harbor and ocean views. Five decks including a private roof top deck with Southern, Eastern, Northern and Western exposures. Soaring ceilings, oversized windows, beautiful finish detail and appliance package, elevator and four private garage parking spaces. All new state of the art.

#8) $4,950,000

123 Ocean Avenue – 3 beds, 4 baths

Rare offering! An original Mid-Century Modern home on Newport’s famed Ocean Drive. This beautiful home, perched on an edge overlooking Lily Pond, enjoys views of swans among the lily pads as well as stunning views of the Atlantic Ocean. Set within a very private 2 acre wooded location, yet only 200 feet from pristine Gooseberry Beach.

#7) $4,975,000

108 Washington Street – 3 beds, 6 baths

Custom built in 2010, this stunning colonial is for those who are truly seeking a waterfront residence. The property offers spectacular panoramic views of Narragansett Bay and incredible sunsets. The interior’s design incorporates meticulous craftsmanship and attention to detail with use of woods, granites, and stone finishes. Two car garage, five fireplaces, an outdoor shower, and easy flowing rooms make this the perfect home.

#6) $5,995,000

Quatril – 673 Bellevue Avenue – 7 beds, 8 baths

Award winning impeccably restored Ogden Codman masterpiece offers every modern amenity and comfort. Exquisitely detailed interiors flow beautifully for entertaining or just relaxing at home. This historic property includes a two bedroom carriage house, elevator, geothermal heat and AC and an irrigation system. Bailey’s Beach and the Cliff Walk are a short walk away.

