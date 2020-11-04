Communication for City Manager Joe Nicholson:

While the City’s weekly COVID-19 Update has been cancelled, Newporters should be aware that we continue to experience a significant and worrisome increase in the positive number of coronavirus cases diagnosed across the State, including here on Aquidneck Island.

Earlier today, the Rhode Island Department of Health reported another 466 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 for the prior day, bringing the State’s total positive case count to 35,122.

Sadly, another 2 people died from COVID-19 complications on Tuesday, and 169 people are currently in the hospital, including 21 in the ICU and 11 on ventilators.

This is by far the highest positive caseload that we’ve seen as a State, and as a community we are by no means immune to the current uptick. Over the past week, 21 positive cases have been reported in Newport alone, adding to the 19 cases identified during the week before.

As the weather continues to cool, it’s imperative that Newporters maintain their vigilance in the face of this unrelenting disease and be mindful of those around you.

To that end, we cannot stress enough the importance of wearing a mask whenever in public; maintaining social distance; and to abide by the State’s new COVID-19 guidelines, which call for limiting gatherings to no more than 10 people, staying home if you’re sick, and keeping a daily log of your close contacts.

As a City we remain acutely focused on keeping Newport COVID safe and once again thank you for your continued cooperation during this unprecedented time.

– Joe Nicholson, Newport City Manager