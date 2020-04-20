Governor Gina Raimondo today announced that Rhode Island has 339 new cases of COVID-19. This brings Rhode Island’s count to 5090. RIDOH also announced 5 additional COVID-19 associated fatalities bringing the total fatalities to 155.

The age breakdown for these 5 new fatalities is as follows: 1 victim in their 60s ,1 victim in their 80s , 3 victims in their 90s. All 5 were associated with nursing homes.

There are currently 272 in the hospital, 62 in the ICU, 45 on vents and 267 people have been discharged from the hospital.