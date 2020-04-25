Governor Gina Raimondo today announced that Rhode Island has 430 new cases of COVID-19. This brings Rhode Island’s count to 7129. RIDOH also announced 13 additional COVID-19 associated fatalities bringing the total fatalities to 215

The age breakdown for these 13 new fatalities is as follows: 1 of these people was in their 60s, 1 in their 70s, 8 in their 80s, 2 in their 90s, 1 was older than 100. 10 were nursing home residents..

There are currently 263 in the hospital, 77 in the ICU, 52 on vents and 410 people have been discharged from the hospital.