Governor Gina M. Raimondo provided an update today on Rhode Island’s response to the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) crisis. While reiterating the importance of social distancing in big box retail stores, she asked that Rhode Islanders who see individuals or businesses failing to comply report their concerns to the Rhode Island Department of Business Regulation.

COVID-19 Data Update

The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) announced today that Rhode Island has 116 new cases of COVID-19. This brings Rhode Island’s count to 922. RIDOH also announced eight additional COVID-19 associated fatalities. These people ranged in age from their 60s to their 90s. Of these eight people, seven were nursing home residents. Rhode Island’s number of COVID-19 associated fatalities is now 25.