The Roger Williams Park Zoo is mourning the loss of its 9-year-old Masai giraffe, Tufani.

Tufani died after showing signs of gastrointestinal complications. The Zoo’s animal care staff worked to keep her comfortable and to provide medical assistance.

The Zoo brought in numerous veterinary experts to help plan a course of treatment, but despite all of these efforts, on Thursday, January 14, Tufani passed away.

Tufani joined the Zoo family in August 2014 and was known by her keepers as a spunky goofball. “She had a mischievous, curious nature about her,” said zookeeper Rachael. “She loved to beg for treats and was really just an absolute sweetheart.”

The Zoo encourages people to share photos and fond memories of Tufani so that her keepers may see your remembrances and kind words.