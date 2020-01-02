Newport Polo has announced a partnership with the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center for the 9th annual Beach Polo exhibition at 1PM on February 22 – 23rd.

The two-day polo exhibition will take place during low tide on Sachuest Beach (locally known as 2nd Beach), 315 Sachuest Point Road, Middletown, RI. Beach parking and admission are free.

Spectators are asked to bring donations of non-perishable dry-goods, toiletries, or household items for the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center. MLK Center volunteers will collect donated goods at the Beach Pavilion located in the main parking lot. Follow this link for a list of the MLK Center’s current needs.

“Newport Polo has maintained a focus on benefiting the community since its beginning in 1992,” explains Newport Polo Founder & President, Dan Keating. “We are happy to include a food drive as part of Beach Polo for the first time to provide critical support to the MLK Center’s year-round hunger services.”

Beach Polo is a low-impact, eco-friendly exhibition with over 1,000 spectators expected to line the sandy playing area each day. The players are from the Newport Polo Club and other regional contenders, playing on finely tuned thoroughbred polo horses. Horses are accustomed to sandy footing in their natural habitats all over the world, including the US desert southwest. The polo ponies are highly fit and exercised in arena polo, played on similar footing materials.