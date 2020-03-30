As a campaign to encourage Newport County residents to stay home as well as to highlight our health heroes, everyday heroes and small businesses during the COVID-19 crisis, photographer and journalist Olga Egner of Studio Newport and Communications Consultant, Nicole Mineau launched Waves Through Walls, a community photojournalist project. In just 3 days, over 100 Newport County residents have requested to participate on their front steps, from a physically safe distance (10 feet or more). With no charge to participate; all Olga asks in return, is a friendly “wave hello.”

Olga continues, “I’ve recently closed my studio, and until I can re-open, I felt inspired to document this unprecedented time in history while also bringing the Aquidneck Island community together. We may be physically apart, but this project keeps us connected beyond the walls of our homes, gets us outside and spreads smiles across our neighbor’s faces.”

Waves Through Walls is part of a nationwide campaign. “The Front Steps Project” originated by a photographer in Needham, MA on March 18. Since then, thousands of photographers across the country have joined the complimentary family photo front steps sessions. Waves Through Walls, however, takes it one step further by asking participants to “wave,” representing Newport’s seaside community and the Ocean State as well as encouraging the kind gesture during isolation at home.

The photos are posted in a Waves Through Walls album on Studio Newport’s Facebook page and website, studionewportri.com. Interested community members may also follow the project on Instagram: @studio_newport and @wavesthroughwalls. Residents and local businesses who would like to participate can fill out a request form. Any tips received will be used to purchase gift cards from local Aquidneck Island businesses to donate forward.