Introducing the A-Mano Pizza + Gelato Food Truck.

This authentic Neapolitan pizza is 100% handmade and crafted with care and precision. Once crafted, each of the pizzas take between 90 and 120 seconds to cook in the brick-oven aboard the truck which was handcrafted and imported from Naples, Italy (the birthplace of the margarita pizza!) The dough is made up of only four ingredients and has a 72-hour fermentation process and is topped with only the freshest organic ingredients imported from Italy.

The truck was custom made with glass so that customers can see the process of the hand-

made pizza.

The Authentic Neapolitan Brick-Oven Pizza + Handmade Gelato, crafted with care and made by hand, will be available all over Aquidneck Island.

Here’s the schedule:

View this post on Instagram The pizza. 🍕 A post shared by aMano Pizza + Gelato (@a_mano_pizza) on Dec 14, 2019 at 7:49am PST

