Introducing the A-Mano Pizza + Gelato Food Truck. 

This authentic Neapolitan pizza is 100% handmade and crafted with care and precision. Once crafted, each of the pizzas take between 90 and 120 seconds to cook in the brick-oven aboard the truck which was handcrafted and imported from Naples, Italy (the birthplace of the margarita pizza!) The dough is made up of only four ingredients and has a 72-hour fermentation process and is topped with only the freshest organic ingredients imported from Italy.

The truck was custom made with glass so that customers can see the process of the hand-
made pizza.

A Mano Food Truck newport RI Menu

The Authentic Neapolitan Brick-Oven Pizza + Handmade Gelato, crafted with care and made by hand, will be available all over Aquidneck Island.

What pizza should we start the day with? 🤔😏 Did you know that our brick-oven was handcrafted and imported directly from Naples, Italy! 🇮🇹

The pizza. 🍕

A Mano Pizza Food Truck Newport

A Mano Pizza Newport RI

ABOUT CHEF SIMONE FERRARA

Chef Simone was born, raised and classically trained in Italy. Before moving to the states, Chef worked under pizziaolos in Italy, where he learned the art of authentic pizza making. Once in the states, Chef moved from California to Newport after marrying a local Newporter. Here, he raises his family and is proud to bring the authentic, Italian flavor to Newport.

CONTACT

www.amanopizzanpt.com- Website

https://www.instagram.com/a_mano_pizza/- Instagram

https://twitter.com/a_mano_pizza- Twitter

https://www.facebook.com/amanopizzanpt/- Facebook

