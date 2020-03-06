Mayor Jamie Bova and the Newport City Council invite the public to join them at a reception on Tuesday, March 10th from 6-7 p.m. at the Edward King House to welcome members of a delegation visiting from Newport’s Sister City of Kinsale, Ireland.

Light refreshments will be served and all are invited to join as the City kicks off its annual St. Patrick’s Day celebrations.

In addition to taking part in the City’s annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade, the visiting delegation will also be taking part in the Newport Kinsale Chef Exchange, which celebrates the ties of the two coastal communities through food.

This year marks the 21st anniversary of Newport’s sister-city relationship with Kinsale, a historic port and fishing town on the coast of County Cork, Ireland. Like Newport, Kinsale boasts a significant military history, seasonal tourism economy, and is known for its lively restaurant scene.

Bonded by common geography and bolstered by Newport’s own proud Irish community, the two cities have forged a particularly strong connection since formally establishing a Sister City relationship, with regular cultural exchanges centered around St. Patrick’s Day and Kinsale’s celebrated annual Gourmet Festival, in which many chefs from Newport have taken part over the years.

In addition to Kinsale, Newport has five other sister cities – Shimoda, Japan; Imperia, Italy; Ponta Delgada, the Azores; Skiathos, Greece; and St. John, New Brunswick Canada.