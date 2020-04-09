Allstate is providing a Shelter-in-Place Payback to help its personal auto insurance customers in these challenging times. Allstate is also offering free identity protection to all Americans.

“Allstate has been helping customers overcome catastrophes for 89 years since our purpose is to make sure they are in Good Hands. We have learned to move quickly and put people first,” said Tom Wilson, Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer. “This crisis is pervasive. Given an unprecedented decline in driving, customers will receive a Shelter-in-Place Payback of more than $600 million over the next two months. This is fair because less driving means fewer accidents. We are also providing free identity protection for the rest of the year to all U.S residents who sign up, since our lives have become more digital.”

Shelter-in-Place Payback

Allstate, Esurance and Encompass personal auto insurance customers will receive a Shelter-in-Place Payback. Most customers will receive 15% of their monthly premium in April and May, totaling more than $600 million. Customers will receive the money back through a credit to their bank account, credit card or Allstate account. The fastest way for customers to receive this payback is to utilize the Allstate Mobile app. We are working with state insurance regulators to move forward expeditiously.

Free Identity Protection

Shelter-in-place orders require us to work, take classes and visit friends virtually, which increases our exposure to cybercrime. To help people, Allstate is making the Allstate Identity Protection product free for the rest of the year with no opt-out-requirement. Allstate Identity Protection helps protect people from identity theft and financial fraud and provides more control over information shared digitally. U.S. residents can get the free identity protection product through Dec. 31, 2020, regardless of whether they are already Allstate customers, by signing up in April or May.

Payment Relief

Allstate customers experiencing financial challenges can call Allstate to learn how to delay payments without penalty. The Special Payment Plan gives auto and homeowners insurance customers the choice to delay two consecutive premium payments. Customers also can choose to pay what they can afford.

(401) 849-8500