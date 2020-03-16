Amazon is experiencing delivery days and running out of stock of many popular household items amid the coronavirus outbreak.

On Saturday the company said that delays are due to “dramatic increase in the rate that people are shopping online.” Amazon continued, “In particular, you will notice that we are currently out of stock on some popular brands and items, especially in household staples categories.”

Amazon said they believe their role serving customers and the community during this time is a critical one, and wants to make sure people can get the items they need, when they need them. As coronavirus has spread, they’ve recently seen an increase in people shopping online. In the short term, this is having an impact on how they serve their customers.

They are currently out of stock on some popular brands and items, especially in household staples categories and some of their delivery promises are longer than usual.

The company is also working to ensure that no one artificially raises prices on basic need products during this pandemic and have blocked or removed tens of thousands of items..