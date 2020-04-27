Ashley Madison, a website for cheating spouses, has seen a surge in memberships since the coronavirus quarantine started. The site is adding 17,000 new members a day during the COVID pandemic compared 15,500 new members a day in 2019

“More than 80% of women who use Ashley Madison choose to have an affair because they don’t want to exit their relationship,” Paul Keable, chief strategy officer of Ashley Madison, said according to In Style. “They’re in love with their husband, but there’s an element that’s missing. They come to the site to find that element, and they say that finding it helps them become better wives and lovers. They tell us it helps them find balance in their lives.”

The website asked members if they’re trying to “spice up your sex life with your spouse while socially distancing,” and 76% of respondents said “no.”

“We’ve spoken to members, and they’re saying they’re using the site as a release valve for the tension that’s built up at home during the pandemic,” Keable said in an interview with Venture Beat. “They’re looking to have needs met that aren’t being met at home.”

In its most recent study, the site found 30 percent of its female users are having cybersex with their affair partners and 14 percent of its male users were having virtual sex with their affair partners.

“Now with self-isolation a major factor in our lives, virtual affairs are being utilized to fill the gap,” Keable told Instyle.

“Often it’s a physical component, from an intimacy standpoint. By seeking an affair discreetly, they’re able to maintain all the aspects of life that they value and enjoy,” added Keable.

Looks like quarantine is going along quite swimmingly!

Oh hey, remember back to 2015 Ashley Madison data hack when we found out the 40% of Newport was using it and basically all of Barrington? Remember. Yea, that was fun!