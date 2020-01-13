Miriam Weizenbaum to succeed retiring Rebecca Partington as Chief of the Civil Division, bringing extensive civil litigation experience and a demonstrated commitment to public service and social justice

Attorney General Peter F. Neronha today announced that he is appointing Miriam Weizenbaum of Providence, Rhode Island as the next Chief of the Civil Division. Weizenbaum will succeed Rebecca Partington, who will retire this February after four years leading the Civil Division and more than 30 years of service as an assistant attorney general in the Office.

“Becky’s leadership and wise counsel within the Civil Division and throughout the organization will certainly be missed. I congratulate and thank her for an extraordinary career in service to Rhode Island and wish her much success as she begins this next chapter,” said Attorney General Neronha.

“I can’t think of anyone more suited than Miriam to take on the opportunities and challenges that our civil work brings,” Neronha continued. “Her litigation experience, management experience, experience mentoring young attorneys and demonstrated commitment to social justice will help the Civil Division reach its maximum potential in the areas that matter most to Rhode Islanders. I look forward to working with Miriam to build on and expand what I view as the Office’s most critical role – serving as the people’s lawyer, protecting and advancing the interests of all our residents, particularly our most vulnerable.”

Ms. Weizenbaum has been a trial attorney in private practice, practicing since 1995 in her firm, DeLuca & Weizenbaum. Her work in civil litigation has concentrated in medical negligence and products liability. She has litigated dozens of cases to settlement and verdict and argued before the Rhode Island Supreme Court and the First and Fourth Circuit Courts of Appeal. In addition, Ms. Weizenbaum has represented community groups seeking social justice. She was a founding and Board member of the Rhode Island Center for Justice, which partners with community groups to protect legal rights and to ensure justice for vulnerable individuals, families, and communities.

“I am incredibly honored to have been given this opportunity to serve the people of Rhode Island,” said Ms. Weizenbaum. “I look forward to continuing the good work of the Civil Division and hope to be an effective advocate for the people of our state. I come to this role recognizing that Job One will be listening to and learning from the deeply experienced people in the Office and to our constituents.”

Ms. Weizenbaum is a member of the Board of The Gamm Theatre and chairs the Development Committee. She is also a member of the Board of The Learning Community, a public charter school.

Having entered college at age 16, Ms. Weizenbaum received a BA degree from Simon’s Rock College in 1980, after which she worked as a community organizer in Baton Rouge, LA. She received her JD from Temple University Beasley School of Law in 1986.