The penthouse unit at Bancroft on the Bluffs, 575 Tuckerman Avenue, Middletown has sold for $2,500,000.

The penthouse occupies 2 floors on the southeast corner of the shingle style mansion. Arresting, 270-degree, ocean views extend from 2nd Beach all the way to Newport’s Cliff Walk. An octagonal turret room with folding glass Nano Walls opens to an oceanside porch overlooking the Chinese garden and bluffs below. The condo is just under 4,000 s.f. with 4 bedrooms and 4 and ½ baths. An energy-efficient geothermal system heats and cools the building. A walkable path to the water at the edge of the manicured grounds enhances the appeal.

John Chandler Bancroft built the original summer “cottage” in 1895. Bancroft, a wealthy businessman, artist and art collector, hired the most talented professionals of his day – Architect William Ralph Emerson designed the handsome shingle style estate, and Frederick Law Olmsted, creator of New York’s Central Park, created the stunning Chinese garden on the rocky bluffs above the water. This marvelous home was a favorite haunt of local artists who congregated there to paint and socialize. Stained glass artist William LaFarge, Thomas Eakins and other artistic luminaries were frequent visitors to Bancroft House. In 2006, the property was transformed into luxury condominiums. Today, there are 9 private residences.

Leslie Hogan of Hogan Associates represented the Sellers, and Ryan Hazinakis of Keller Williams represented the Buyers.