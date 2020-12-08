President-elect Joe Biden has chosen Rochelle Walensky the chief of infectious diseases at Massachusetts General Hospital to run the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Walensky is a professor at Harvard Medical School and is an infectious disease physician at both Massachusetts General Hospital and the Brigham and Women’s Hospital.

“I’m honored to be called to lead the brilliant team at the CDC. We are ready to combat this virus with science and facts.” Walensky Tweeted Monday.

Born in Peabody, Mass., Walensky received her bachelor’s degree in biochemistry and molecular biology from Washington University and her M.D. from Johns Hopkins School of Medicine. She is married to Loren Walensky, who is a pediatric oncologist at Dana-Farber/Boston Children’s Cancer and Blood Disorders Center, a professor at Harvard Medical School, and director of the Harvard/MIT M.D.-Ph.D. Program. The couple has three sons.

Walensky’s appointment comes as Biden continues to fill out his health care team. He selected California Attorney General Xavier Becerra to head the Department of Health and Human Services, which includes the CDC, and Vivek Murthy, who received a bachelor’s degree from Harvard College, as surgeon general.

Walensky will replace Dr. Robert Redfield, who currently heads the CDC.