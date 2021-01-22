House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will send the article of impeachment against Donald Trump to the Senate on Monday setting up former President Trump’s second impeachment trial according to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.

The House of Representatives last week charged Mr Trump with inciting a deadly riot at the US Capitol, paving the way for a Senate trial. If convicted, he could be barred from future office.

“I have spoken to Speaker Pelosi who informed me that the articles will be delivered to the Senate on Monday,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on the floor of the Senate. “The Senate will conduct a trial of the impeachment of Donald Trump. It will be a full trial. It will be a fair trial.”

“We won’t be doing any confirmations, we won’t be doing any Covid-19 relief, we won’t be doing anything else other than impeaching a person who’s not even president,” said Republican Senator John Cornyn of Texas.

“This impeachment began with an unprecedentedly fast and minimal process over in the House. The sequel cannot be an insufficient senate process that denies former President Trump his due process or damages the Senate or the presidency itself,” McConnell said. “Senate Republicans strongly believe we need a full and fair process where the former president can mount a defense and the Senate can properly consider the factual, legal, and constitutional questions at stake.”