The Middletown Fire Department was dispatched to Third Beach on Friday after a report of a car in the water.

When the fire department arrived they discovered two people who had escaped the car with their dog still inside. Luckily no one was injured. Patients and dog treated for hypothermia and released.

The vehicle was removed from the ocean by tow truck. Apparently the car went into the water after the driver parked on the boat ramp but didn’t put the car in park.