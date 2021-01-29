Newport Residents Encouraged to Sign Up online in Anticipation of Vaccine Rollout

For those without computer access, the City will be launching a dedicated COVID 19 hotline at the beginning of next week.

Earlier this week, the City was notified that it has been allocated a limited first batch of vaccines (of approximately 120) and will be distributing those doses to a portion of our most vulnerable population beginning next week.

As the Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) continues to prepare for the distribution of safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines in Rhode Island, the City of Newport is encouraging its residents to pre-register online with the City’s Emergency Management Agency at www.CityofNewport.com/Vaccine.

The City is also expected to receive additional vaccines in the coming weeks and is currently working with the Town of Middletown to open a joint vaccination site at the CCRI Newport Campus in February.

While vaccine distribution will be based on need and with guidance from the RIDOH, the City has begun collecting contact information for residents who would like to register in advance for when doses become available. To pre-register, simply visit www.CityofNewport.com/Vaccine and one of the team members will be in touch. For those without computer access, the City will be launching a dedicated COVID 19 hotline at the beginning of next week.

Additional information on which populations will receive those future vaccines, when they will receive it and how, will be posted on the City’s website at CityofNewport.com/COVID19, and on the City’s social media accounts in the coming week.