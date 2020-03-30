The City of Newport on Monday announced that it will be opening a weekly drive up food distribution site at the Pell Elementary School beginning Wednesday, April 1, 2020. The temporary distribution site will be set up every Wednesday through April 29th.

The distribution site will be open for parents with children enrolled in the Newport Public Schools from 12 p.m. – 1 p.m. and open to the general public from 1:30 – 3 p.m.

Volunteers from the Aquidneck Island Emergency Volunteer Alliance (AIEVA) will be working to distribute food packages to families with students who are enrolled in Newport School System in the parking lot across from the Newport Pell School at 35 Dexter St.

We ask that if you are in need of food that you come to our drive through food service to obtain your necessities. Upon arrival, AIEVA volunteers will be directing vehicles to drive through the set-up tents. As you drive up to the tent, a volunteer will load the food packages into the trunk of your car.

Each car will receive one weeks’ worth of food for each person in your household. For your health, all volunteers and workers will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms prior to handling your food. If you have any questions on this process please call, (401) 845-5501.