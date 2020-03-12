The Clarke Cooke House announced Thursday that, out of an abundance of caution, they have temporarily closed The Boom Boom Room, their legendary disco located in waterfront establishment’s bassment. They will also reschedule their annual Caribbean Party.
The Cooke House will be open as usual, and has added cleaning and sanitation measures that put them above the CDC business guidelines.
