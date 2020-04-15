As the coronavirus quarantine stretches into its second month, one of the most frequent questions I hear is regarding whether or not we’ll be able to go to the beach this summer, and it appears we’re not the only ones asking that question.

A company in Italy has come up with a potential solution to help ensure proper social distancing while at the beach. Nuova Neon Group has designed a plexiglass booth that just may save our summer beach season here in the Ocean State.

The transparent social distancing beach boxes will measure 15 feet x 15 feet and stand 6.5 feet high and are built for two people and an umbrella. However, company CEO Claudio Ferrari says that the booths could be built in any configuration or size.

What do you think? Better than no beach at all?

At least we wouldn’t have the coronavirus tan!