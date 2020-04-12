On Episode 6 of COVID Cooking with Christian Winthrop, I take on the Oriental Spaghetti from Newport’s legendary Salas Restaurant. For Newporters of a certain age Salas was a dining staple and their Oriental Spaghetti was the cornerstone.

I know people are going to ask how I, the COVID Cooking Corona King, decided to take on such a daunting recipe. So here goes. I have a lot of time to think. It’s that simple. Quarantine has been especially difficult on me. Perhaps more difficult than anyone on the planet. So I’ve decided to drive to New Bedford every day to get some fresh air, grab a meal and touch lots of surfaces. And now after four straight days of travelling to the Massachusetts Côte d’Azur, I can firmly recommend to my friends and audience to never ever do that. Ever.

Enjoy! (Edited by Kat Goss)

Brought to you by FitVine Wine.

**Young Ears Alert: Wicked Naughty Language**

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christian Winthrop (@newportbuzz) on Apr 11, 2020 at 5:42pm PDT

1 lb box linguine pasta

1/2 onion, cut into strips

1 green pepper, cut into strips

1/2 celery stalk, diced into pieces

1 lb shrimp or cut up chicken

1/4 tsp garlic powder

1/2 cup soy sauce

Cook linguine as directed on box, then drain. Add a little oil to the pasta and refrigerate. In a wok or large frying pan, cook the shrimp or chicken slowly. When cooked thoroughly, add celery, onion, and green pepper. Toss and cook briefly – the vegetables must stay crisp. Reduce heat a little and add linguine, soy sauce, accent, and garlic powder. Continually toss until all ingredients are blended well together and the cooked linguine is heated through.