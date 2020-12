Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott, the Director of the Rhode Island Department of Health, has tested positive for Covid-19 and Governor Raimondo is now in quarantine.

“In accordance with Department of Health guidance, Governor Gina Raimondo and several members of her senior leadership team will be self-quarantining,” said Raimondo spokesman Josh Block.

Dr. Alexander-Scott tested positive early Saturday. Governor Raimondo has tested negative but will continue testing while in quarantine.