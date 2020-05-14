In light of the COVID-19 pandemic and ongoing public health concerns, the City of Newport has announced that both the bathhouse and reserved parking pass programs at Easton’s Beach have been discontinued for the 2020 season.

According to the announcement: “We are terribly disappointed to have to cancel these wonderful community amenities, however as we continue to develop our plans for the upcoming season it is critical that we adjust our operations in order to provide for the safety of both our beachgoers and the community at large. At this time, a reopening date for the beach is still unknown as we await guidance from the Governor and State health officials.”

Bathhouse patrons who have already prepaid for the 2020 season may either request a full refund or have their payments applied to the 2021 season. If you do request the full refund, you will not lose your bathhouse package and will automatically be put back in the renewal campaign next winter.

More information about the City’s ongoing response to the COVID-19 outbreak can be found on the City’s website at www.CityofNewport.com/COVID19