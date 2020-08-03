Easton’s Beach will be closed on Tuesday in advance of Tropical Storm Isaias.

Residents and visitors are advised that the beach parking lots will be closed at the end of the day on Monday, and swimming will be strictly prohibited all day Tuesday.

To guard against a potential storm surge, recently installed electronic pay stations and lifeguard chairs will also be removed and sandbags put in place around the Rotunda.

Depending on the track of the storm, beach staff are hopeful that operations will resume Wednesday, Aug. 5th, however re-opening may be delayed based on the severity of cleanup.