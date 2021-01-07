Social media giants Facebook and Instagram are sick of Donald Trump’s shit and have banned him from their platforms “indefinitely”, CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in a blog post on Thursday.

“We believe the risks of allowing the President to continue to use our service during this period are simply too great,” Zuckerberg wrote in the post. “Therefore, we are extending the block we have placed on his Facebook and Instagram accounts indefinitely and for at least the next two weeks until the peaceful transition of power is complete.”

Twitter, you next?