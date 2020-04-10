DAVID KRAYDEN

BUREAU CHIEF

Chief coronavirus task force medical advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci said Friday that Americans may soon have to carry a certificate of immunity to the coronavirus.

Fauci was asked if he could “imagine a time where Americans carry certificates of immunity” on CNN’s “New Day.”

“You know, that’s possible. It’s one of those things that we talk about when we want to make sure that we know who the vulnerable people are and not — this is something that’s being discussed. I think it might actually have some merit under certain circumstances,” said the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. (RELATED: Dr. Anthony Fauci: Trump’s Decision To Stop Travel From China Helped Contain Coronavirus)

Fauci, has said that it is more difficult to predict the spread of a virus in the United States because of the sheer size of the country. “If you go now to the United States, we’re a big country and there are different patterns. Remember weeks ago, the hardest hit part was in Washington State. And that was a cluster of nursing homes, extended care homes … ” (RELATED: Dr. Anthony Fauci Comes Close To Recommending Complete Shutdown Of All Bars And Restaurants)

The doctor has also warned people during his daily appearances at the president’s coronavirus task force news conferences that life in America might never quite get “back to normal.”

“If back to normal means acting like there was never a coronavirus problem, I don’t think that’s going to happen until we do have a situation where you can completely protect the population,” Fauci said.

