Now is the time for everyone who supports public education in Newport to show it by voting in November to approve the school bond to replace Rogers High School and expand the Pell Elementary School. A quality education not only requires qualified and committed teachers it also requires quality facilities. Approval of the school bond will ensure we have top notch facilities for our children and it will also allow us to build these facilities at a cost that’s practical and affordable. With the State paying 52% of the bond and with bond rates at an all time low, the taxpayers of Newport will be winners just as much as our students.

I urge everyone to vote on November 3rd and ask you to support the children of our great City.

Harry Winthrop

Former Mayor of Newport