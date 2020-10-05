While I was the Mayor of Newport I had the good fortune to work closely with Middletown Council President Bob Sylvia. I was always impressed with his hard work to make Middletown an affordable and desirable place to live. Bob’s commitment to the town is clear after 12 years on the Council with six years as President and two as Vice President. Middletown now has a new Police Station, new Fire Station and $10 million in improvements to its schools all while having no tax increase in the last three years.

Bob’s hard work along with Paul Rodrigues and Theresa Santos has made Middletown a better place to live. The citizens of Middletown will be well served to elect Bob to another term on the Council.

Harry Winthrop

Former Mayor of Newport