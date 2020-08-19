Three highschool graduates from Aquidneck Island and one from Coventry are getting a little financial support towards college from BankNewport…

With the start of the school year just a matter of days to weeks away, BankNewport, one of the country’s oldest community banks whose hallmark is its dedication to the communities it serves, has awarded its $1,000 BankNewport Financial Education Scholarship to four local high school graduates as part of its financial education program to help students refine their financial skills, and understand that managing personal finances can pave the way for a bright economic future. The four winners are Mackenzie Palmer and Lilly Bestoso of William S. Rogers High School in Newport; Olivia Brennan of Portsmouth High School in Portsmouth; and Nathalie Fortier of Coventry High School in Coventry.