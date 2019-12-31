JANUARY 1ST, 2020, EASTON BEACH (1ST BEACH) NEWPORT, RI

Are you ready to be “FREEZIN FOR A REASON?”….for the past 16 years, A Wish Come True has organized the largest polar plunge in the Rhode Island on Easton Beach (1st Beach) in Newport! Last year over 4500 brave souls jumped in the water to help support the Wish Families! This year, we will have more fun things to do… bring the family and get pictures with Comic Con characters, have coffee and refreshments from Brewed Awakenings and most importantly, get support from others to take the plunge! WE need your help this year as we have a waiting list of children needing their wishes sponsored!!! This year funds will help fund Henry’s Wish. Let’s do this together.

HELP GRANT HENRY’S WISH

Henry’s Story…

“Hasbro Children’s Hospital diagnosed Henry with Stage IV High-Risk Neuroblastoma at the end of June 2017. He has had multiple rounds of chemotherapy along with major abdominal surgery within a year and a half’s time. In December 2018 he was declared to have no evidence of this disease. Henry now has Stage 3 Chronic Kidney disease, hearing loss from his treatment. During his scans at the end of September 2019, Hasbro found that Henry had relapsed and the cancer has returned. He is now in the middle of going through another four rounds of chemo.

Henry attends preschool at Primrose Hill School. When he is well enough, Henry is a really happy and outgoing child even with these obstacles! He loves to play with his older brother Lincoln and do anything fun!” – Henry’s Mom

JOIN A TEAM

Your Polar Plunge team can be any size from a group of friends, co-workers, family members, you and your partner, neighbors,….ect, so take the plunge – “Freezin for a Reason” and join us for a good cause. Join Today!!!

PRIZES FOR TOP INDIVIDUALS/TEAMS

• Top fundraising team/individual

• Best “Freezin for a Reason” Costume

SCHEDULE

10am -12pm – Meet with Comic Con Characters

12pm Sharp – The Plunge