In this spine-tingling, two-hour Halloween special, “Ghost Nation” stars Jason Hawes, Steve Gonsalves and Dave Tango are calling in their old paranormal pals, Amy Bruni and Adam Berry of “Kindred Spirits,” to reopen a case that has taken a sinister turn. Seaview Terrace (aka Carey Mansion) is the 40,000-square-foot Newport, Rhode Island mansion famous for being featured on the TV show “Dark Shadows,” but the owners were shocked to find out that a recent visitor – a self-proclaimed warlock – had performed some sort of blasphemous ceremony in the house. Now, they’re experiencing a shift in the mansion’s energy, unleashing something more menacing. The team scours 100 years of history to discover a notoriously patchwork past, filled with lavish high society parties and possibly a scandalous murder. #GhostNation and #KindredSpirits

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>