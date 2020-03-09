Governor Gina M. Raimondo today signed a declaration creating a State of Emergency in Rhode Island, allowing the State to access additional resources to supplement its robust response to coronavirus. In addition, today the Governor, Rhode Island Department of Labor and Training (DLT), and Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) announced a series of new COVID-19 preparedness and response measures to support employers, employees, and nursing homes throughout the state.

DLT is filing an emergency regulation to expand access to the Unemployment Insurance (UI) and Temporary Disability Insurance (TDI)/Temporary Caregiver Insurance (TCI) programs to better serve Rhode Islanders impacted by COVID-19. The emergency regulations will:

Waive the seven-day waiting period for regular unemployment insurance claims and claims filed under the short-term compensation program (WorkShare).

Waive the seven-day minimum amount of time that claimants must be out of work to qualify for TDI/TCI benefits.

Waive the required medical certification for individuals under quarantine (and allow them, instead, to temporarily qualify via self-attestation that they were under quarantine as a result of COVID-19).

In addition, Governor Raimondo and Director of Health Nicole Alexander-Scott, MD, MPH announced a number of measures to keep nursing home residents safe. The aim of these measures is to keep sick people out of nursing homes, and to limit the possibility that a resident will contract COVID-19 while outside and bring that virus into the facility.

“Early data show that older adults are twice as likely to experience serious illness from COVID-19, and nursing home residents may be especially vulnerable,” said Dr. Alexander-Scott. “It is absolutely critical that people not enter nursing homes if they are sick or who have recently traveled to a place with widespread community COVID-19 transmission.”

Nursing homes are now :

Limiting when visitors can enter,

Not admitting visitors who are younger than 18 years of age,

Only allowing residents to leave for medical appointments, and

Actively screening visitors, staff, vendors, entertainers, and anyone else who enters for illness and recent travel history. (People who are ill or have traveled internationally in the last 14 days will not be allowed to visit.)

In special circumstances, exceptions can be made from this policy, given the importance of mental and emotional health to the overall wellness of older adults. Families should work with nursing home administrators regarding special circumstances. RIDOH is partnering with Rhode Island’s Long-Term Care Ombudsman, Kathy Heren, in supporting nursing homes.

Data updates

Number of Rhode Island COVID-19 positive (including presumptive positive) cases: 3

Number of people who had negative test results at RIDOH’s State Health Laboratories: 53

Number of people for whom tests are pending: 6

Number of people who are currently instructed to self-quarantine in Rhode Island because they had direct contact with a person with COVID-19: approximately 290

Testing in Rhode Island is being done at RIDOH’s State Health Laboratories. Confirmatory testing is being done by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Positive results are considered ‘presumptive’ if they still need to be confirmed by the CDC.

General guidance