Governor Gina M. Raimondo is directing Rhode Island flags at all state agencies and buildings to be flown at half-staff Thursday, July 23, 2020, until sunset on Sunday, July 26, 2020, in memory of the 1,001 Rhode Islanders who have lost their lives to COVID-19.

“This pandemic has taken a terrible toll on our state, and my heart breaks for the thousands of Rhode Islanders who have lost someone to this virus,” said Governor Raimondo. “We must continue to do everything we can in their memory to protect our neighbors, friends, and family from COVID-19. My thoughts, today and every day, are with the loved ones of those we have lost.”

Raimondo also asks Rhode Islanders to lower their flags to half-staff as a mark of respect.

The Rhode Island State House will be illuminated through Sunday in red, white and blue to honor the 1,001 Rhode Islanders – and more than 140,000 Americans – whose lives have been lost to COVID-19.