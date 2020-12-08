Rhode Island Governor Gina Raimondo today made history by appointing Melissa A. Long, the first person of color, to the Rhode Island Supreme Court.

Long currently serves as an Associate Justice of the Rhode Island Superior Court and was appointed by Governor Raimondo to that court in 2017.

Judge Long was previously the Deputy Secretary of State and Director of Administration in the Rhode Island Office of the Secretary of State. Prior to that, she served in a variety of roles at the state Department of Transportation, including Senior Legal Counsel and Title VI Coordinator. She is a graduate of the University of Virginia and the George Mason University School of Law and lives in Providence with her husband and three children.

Judge Long’s nomination has been submitted to the Rhode Island General Assembly for advice and consent.