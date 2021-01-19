Governor Gina M. Raimondo will deliver her annual State of the State address virtually on Wednesday, February 3rd at 7:00 p.m. The State of the State will focus on the work that has been done over the past six years to build a stronger, more equitable and more resilient Rhode Island through investments in job training, economic development, education, health care, environmental progress, and more.

In order to protect the health and safety of Rhode Islanders, the address will be delivered remotely and carried live both on television and online on Capitol TV, local news networks, and on the Governor’s social media pages.