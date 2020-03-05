Welcome to the Rose Hill Cottages at 59 Roseneath Avenue in Newport, RI. This stunning and spacious, turn key townhome, offered for $999,000 by Hawks and Company, is just steps from Newport Harbor, world renowned yacht clubs, fabulous restaurants and shops, and beautiful King Park.

Perfect for entertaining, this property features an open floor plan with gleaming hardwoods and chef’s grade appliances. A lovely private patio surrounded by mature plantings allows for al fresco entertaining and a graciously sized living room with a gas fireplace adds to the charm of the first floor. The generously sized master suite features a gas fireplace, glimpses of Newport Harbor, three closets including a walk-in, and a bath with jacuzzi bathtub.

The third level features a stunning guest room with a private balcony and views of sunsets over the harbor as well as an additional guest bedroom and full guest bath. from the third floor, you can access the rooftop via a ships ladder for an unbeatable birds eye view of Newport.

The fully finished basement, with private entrance as well as entrance from the interior, features a full bathroom as well as the perfect space for an office, media room, or even an additional guest suite. There are also multiple storage closets in the lower level, the perfect place to store your beach gear! Two designated off street parking spots are included on the impeccable Rose Hill grounds, so park your car and enjoy the Newport lifestyle.

Call Russell Carlone at 401.418.2869 for a private showing