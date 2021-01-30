Jacob Chansley, the organic food demanding loser who stormed the capitol with a painted face and wearing a fur hat and horns, has indicated through his attorney his willingness to testify at the Trump impeachment trial, which is scheduled to begin the week of February 8th.

Chansley told investigators he came to the Capitol “at the request of the president that all ‘patriots’ come to D.C. on January 6th.”

“My client was, just like tens of thousands of others, just like the high school students being jazzed up by their coach before a big game on a Friday night,” said Chansley’s lawyer, Albert Watkins.

Watkins said his client, the “QAnon Shaman,” feels let down after Trump refused to grant him a pardon for his part in the insurrection.

“[Chansley] regrets very, very much having not just been duped by the president, but by being in a position where he allowed that duping to put him in a position to make decisions he should not have made,”

Watkins said it’s important for senators to hear the voice of someone who was incited by Trump. He says Chansley was “horrendously smitten” with Trump but said when he didn’t receive a pardon following the riot he felt “betrayed.”

Trump’s mop boy, Senator Lindsey Graham, is against Chansley testifying at the trial.