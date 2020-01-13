The Jamestown Arts Center (JAC) is excited to announce the appointment of Maureen Coleman as its new Executive Director. Coleman brings to the JAC over 25 years of non-profit leadership and development experience. She will be the JAC’s second executive director when she starts her new role on February 3, 2020. Coleman joins the JAC as it celebrates its tenth anniversary this year.

Coleman’s non-profit work includes leadership and advancement roles at the Norman Bird Sanctuary, the New Bedford Whaling Museum, Save The Bay, IYRS, and URI. She also served as VP of Operations at the Buzzards Bay Coalition. In each role, she has focused on engaging community support and inspiring high performing teams to accomplish organizational goals.

Coleman has served as the Director of Development for the Norman Bird Sanctuary for the last five years. As part of the senior leadership team, she focused on long-term financial planning, institutional development, marketing, office administration, and special projects. Under Coleman’s guidance, the Sanctuary significantly increased individual giving and raised $2.6 million for the long-term care of the property. In addition to her development work, Coleman supervised management of the Welcome Center and Gift Shop.

“The Board of Directors is so pleased to welcome Maureen as our new Executive Director,” said Board Chair Dianne Grippi. “Our tenth anniversary and Outdoor Arts Experience celebration makes this an important time for the strong leadership and vision Maureen brings. And as a Jamestowner, she is already well established within our community and throughout the state. She will quickly build on the strong foundation of the JAC.”

“This is an especially exciting time to join the Jamestown Arts Center,” said Coleman. “We celebrate our tenth anniversary with the launch of the entirely new Outdoor Arts Experience exhibit this summer, and I’m honored to have the opportunity to work with an incredibly talented board and staff to deliver truly extraordinary arts programming. Art is for everyone and I am thrilled to be a part of a team that has such a powerful impact on our community’s quality of life.”