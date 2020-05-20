All right guys, so here’s the deal. I have teamed up with La Forge Restaurant, Newport Craft, Fit Vine Wine and Yotme to do a live, yes LIVE, ‘COVID Cooking with Christian’ to help raise funds for the renovations going on at the Newport County YMCA.

I’m going to do this live, without a net, on Thursday, May 28th from 7-8:30pm on Zoom.

Will I pull it off? Will I fall flat on my face? Who knows what the hell is going to happen but I can promise you one thing, it’s going to be fun!!!

So here’s how it works:

Tickets are $50 a person and that gets you a ready-to-cook order of LaForge’s famous Bellevue Chicken with Cheddar Mashed Potatoes and Asparagus plus a bottle of FitVine Wine or a 4 pack or Newport Craft.

La Forge will put together a “Bellevue Chicken Box” for you to pick up the day of the event, Thursday, May 28th. You then take your food home, join the Zoomcast and cook along with me while I do my best to watch my language (I promise I’ll try) and not burn down Barry Hinckley’s kitchen.

This will be a fully interactive evening. We can talk, you can talk with other guests etc….

We are in totally new times and that can be exciting. So just get tickets and join in on the fun. If nothing else, you’ll have a laugh and look back on this event years later wondering how in the world I ended up with the number one show on the Cooking Channel after creating a cooking show during a worldwide pandemic when I actually didn’t even really know how to cook.

Tickets are on-sale now but you must buy them by Sunday, May 24th so La Forge has enough time to get all of your orders prepared.

You with me? Let’s go!!!

Get your tickets HERE.