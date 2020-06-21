via Kate Leonard:

I have been proud of my time serving on the Newport City Council representing the Third Ward for every term except two since 1995. I am announcing my candidacy to run again for the Third Ward Council seat to continue working to provide a balance between the residential and business elements of Newport. Both are struggling now from the financial impact of the Covid-19 virus. With many residents out of work and many businesses closed for months, we in Newport need to provide a forward-thinking methodology for lifting our economy out of its present state and continuing to monitor the health implications of the virus in the coming months. I feel privileged and honored to be serving on the Newport City Council and look forward to continue my strong advocacy for the people of my ward.

I feel fortunate to be giving my time and energy to the city that I love. For 12 years I raised funds, interviewed students and ran the Rogers High School Summer Mentoring Horticulture Program as a volunteer. Working with members of our community I am thankful for the people who have worked with me by donating their time or funding, or both, to improve our community. Thanks to many private donations and the work of friends, King Park now has the Harbor Walk. The playground equipment at both Aquidneck Park and Morton Park have been installed. The fireboat received donations from a private donor. Both plants and labor were donated by the Friends of King Park to beautify the park. I am proud to work with friends and those in Newport who care about our community enough to donate time and funds. These donations also keep taxes down. They also provide cultural events like the NIMFest Music Series at King Park during the summer.

During the gas crisis last winter, I felt it was my responsibility to help my constituents. Like so many others, I worked to quietly provide electric heaters when needed, offered rides and sleeping quarters. It is during these times, that most of us think of what makes Newport such a special place—people helping people. National Grid worked with me when I identified people who needed heat due to medical issues. I am very grateful that I was able to do my part.

I recognize that communication is imperative for fighting the divisiveness that we see in this country today. Newport is a beautiful place to live in. As the Comprehensive Land Use Plan goals states: “The City of Newport is a vibrant, forward-looking and welcoming community built upon a strong sense of place and cultural heritage. Residents and visitors alike enjoy the city for its rich history, natural beauty, boating traditions, walkability, enticing downtown community diversity, and overall quality of life. We are committed to charting a course for the future that embraces and encourages innovative growth and development taking an active role in the stewardship of our architectural and natural resources, and an enhanced quality of life, all while we maintain our unique history and cultural assets that are the foundation of our character.” (Comprehensive Land Use Plan quote)

– Kate Leonard – Newport City Councilor, Ward 3