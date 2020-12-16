Put on your yarmulke

Here comes Chanukah

So much funukah

To celebrate Chanukah

Chanukah is the festival of lights

Instead of one day of presents, we have eight crazy nights

When you feel like the only kid in town without a Christmas tree

Here’s a list of people who are Jewish just like you and me

David Lee Roth lights the menorah

So do James Caan, Kirk Douglas, and the late Dinah Shore-ah

Guess who eats together at the Carnegie Deli

Bowser from Sha Na Na and Arthur Fonzerelli

Paul Newman’s half Jewish, Goldie Hawn’s half too

Put them together, what a fine lookin’ Jew

You don’t need “Deck The Halls” or “Jingle Bell Rock”

‘Cause you can spin a dreidel with Captain Kirk and Mr. Spock- both Jewish

Put on your yarmulke

It’s time for Chanukah

The owner of the Seattle Supersonicahs

Celebrates Chanukah

O.J. Simpson, not a Jew

But guess who is? Hall of famer Rod Carew- he converted

We got Ann Landers and her sister Dear Abby

Harrison Ford’s a quarter Jewish- not too shabby

Some people think that Ebenezer Scrooge is

Well he’s not, but guess who is

All three Stooges

So many Jews are in showbiz

Tom Cruise isn’t, but I heard his agent is

Tell your friend Veronica

It’s time to celebrate Chanukah

I hope I get a harmonicah

Oh this lovely, lovely Chanukah

So drink your gin and tonicah

And smoke your marijuanikah

If you really, really wannakah

Have a happy, happy, happy, happy Chanukah

Happy Chanukah

