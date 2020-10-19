To the Editor:

I’ve had the pleasure of having Kate Leonard as a friend and next-door neighbor for over 30 years.

I’m writing this because I find it disturbing that local “politicians” are resorting to baseless and reprehensible attacks on both Kate’s character and ability to effectively continue to represent the Third Ward. The FACT is that Kate has zealously and tirelessly represented ALL citizens of the Third Ward and Newport since her first day in office and has asked for nothing in return other than a little appreciation and respect. Kate’s track record of success as a servant of the Third Ward speaks for itself. Instead of portraying Kate as ‘out of touch’, these people should be seeking Kate’s guidance, advice, and mentorship. Unfortunately, they’ve chosen to seek public office by launching personal attacks in order to cover up the fact that they have little to offer of substance on the issues. Newport voters need to step up and send a clear message that petty personal attacks on dedicated public servants will not be tolerated.

And to those launching the attacks I would say, take a walk down Thames St. at 11pm on a Saturday night in July (or any night in the summer for that matter) and then tell me we should defund the Newport Police Department.

The Third Ward, due to its sheer size, is arguably the toughest most demanding Ward in the City of Newport to oversee and govern and in these times it is certainly not the forum for someone that has never held public office to ‘get their feet wet’. Some may recall a number of years ago Kate actually lost the election to a highly respected native Newporter from a hard-working local family. Not to say she didn’t govern effectively during her brief time in office, but at the end of her first term, she did not run for reelection.

Does the Third Ward really want/need an elected official with tenuous ties to Newport, not a property owner or tax payer, and a one-percenter who supports large scale development on the waterfront, to represent our City, particularly in a time when over-development, increasing congestion, and over-tourism continue to erode the quality of life for year round residents?

Can someone that sides with big development really relate to and fight for the issues facing Newport property owners and taxpayers that reside in the City year round?

This is a time when experience, not inexperience; ability, not inability; and engagement, not disengagement from our elected officials are critical to ensure the quality of life in Newport improves in a manner that is fair and equitable to all.

I would defy anyone to prove that Kate does not possess all these necessary qualities and/or there exists a candidate more qualified to run the Third Ward than Kate!

Vote for Kate on November 3.

David O’Brien

Newport, RI