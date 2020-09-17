by Richard Sardella

—

I hope this letter finds you safe and healthy. I am Richard Sardella. I had the privilege of serving on the Newport City Council for 9 years, 5 years as your Mayor.

For 7 of those years I served alongside your 3rd Ward Councilor Kate Leonard.

Kate was, and continues to be a voice of reason on the Council. She is a fierce advocate not only for the people in her Ward, but for the City as a whole.

We are faced with the emergence of a new generation of politicians who don’t agree with the norms that we hold dear. They are often referred to as “the cancel culture“. Defund the police, tear down historic statues is their goal.

I believe in rewarding people who have done a good job in keeping our City safe and vibrant.

Please cast your 3rd Ward vote for Kate Leonard. We need her to ask the hard questions and to keep our City on a steady path forward.

Best,

Richard C. Sardella