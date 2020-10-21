Kate Leonard always works to understand each issue as it applies to the citizens. She keeps an eye on City costs and value received. Her insistence on transparency separates her from the norm and her concern for affordability is never in doubt. She has always been very responsive to any issues that we have had, and never stops making calls and pressing for answers.

In September 2019, we had issues with Newport Public Schools bussing – unsafe stops, getting to school late every day, etc. After weeks of working with the Superintendent and bus company with no resolve, Kate Leonard stepped in and demanded a resolution. Kate genuinely cares about all of Newport’s children and families and is an exceptional advocate for us, therefore my family continues to support Kate for our Ward 3 Representative.