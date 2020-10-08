To the Editor:

Newport In Bloom supports Kate Leonard for City Council, Ward 3.

Kate has been a longtime friend and supporter of our organization and many organizations throughout our City.

Kate has, for years, had the best interests of Newport in her vision of what this City should be. She doesn’t sugarcoat her words and refuses to be pressured when it is against her beliefs. Kate has the wisdom, experience and integrity to help us navigate the many changes that occur so frequently in the fabric of Newport. As a public servant she is respectful, thoughtful, rational and focuses on results with her passion, tenacity and dedication.

Kate is known for being helpful to all who have reached out to her. Her strength is her great empathy and warmth for all citizens.

PLEASE VOTE NOVEMBER 3RD FOR KATE LEONARD. WE NEED HER TO BE OUR VOICE!!!!

– Kiki McMahon