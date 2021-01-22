Lila Delman Real Estate announced Friday that the firm has joined Compass. In partnering with Compass, Lila Delman is part of a network of over 19,000 agents across 300+ offices in 150+ cities, which provides expanded national and international exposure for the firm’s valued clients, agents and listings.

The firm’s Leadership Team, including John Hodnett, Pamela Delman-Hodnett, Brandyn Brunelle and Ryan Elsman, along with Sales Managers, will all remain in place to establish and lead Compass’s presence in Rhode Island. Jeffery Heighton, Compass’ New England Regional President will work in partnership with Lila Delman’s Leadership to grow their footprint in the Ocean State.



“We’re excited to join Compass, a company that truly treats their agents as customers and trusted partners. At Lila Delman our agents have always come first – we look forward to partnering with a company that builds for, and continually invests in, our profession to bring the best service to our clients.” – John Hodnett, President/Broker Owner & Pamela Delman-Hodnett, Owner.

Lila Delman will maintain its name.