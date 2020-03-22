Groups of ten or more are prohibited from meeting in the state of Rhode Island due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Here is a list of televised and live streamed Catholic Masses in the State of Rhode Island

TELEVISED MASSES

CatholicTV Offers DAILY Online Mass during the COVID-19 Pandemic

On Friday, March 13, The CatholicTV Network launched a new, simplified website where viewers can easily watch daily Masses from the CatholicTV chapel.

– Mass in English every day from Sunday to Friday

– Mass in Spanish every Sunday

Visit https://www.watchthemass.com/

Eternal Word Television Network Masses (EWTN)

On Cox Channel 22 and Verizon FiOS 285

Schedule here – https://www.ewtn.com/tv/schedule

8:00am English

12noon (re-aired)

7:00pm (re-aired)

Fall River Diocese – Television Mass

The Fall River Diocese sponsors a televised Mass in Englsih each Sunday at 11 a.m. on WLNE-TV, ABC Channel 6, New Bedford-Providence. The Mass is re-aired at 12:30 p.m. on Comcast cable channel 95 in Fall River. On the air since September 1963, the Television Mass serves members of the faithful who are unable to attend Mass at a parish church because of illness or infirmity.

Fall River Diocese – Mass on the Portuguese Channel

A local Mass airs each Sunday at 7 p.m. on the Portuguese Channel, which is widely carried by cable television providers throughout the Fall River Diocese. The Mass is recorded on a rotating basis from one of five parishes offering Masses in Portuguese in the Diocese as well as two from the neighboring Diocese of Providence. The weekly Mass in Portuguese is sponsored by the participating parishes in conjunction with the Fall River Diocese.

Diocesan Homepage

Watch Mass daily at 8:15am EST – http://www.dioceseofprovidence.org

Word on Fire Daily Mass video from Bishop Barron’s chapel

The daily Mass celebrant will be either Bishop Robert Barron, Auxiliary Bishop of the Archdiocese of Los Angeles, or Fr. Steve Grunow, CEO at Word on Fire Catholic Ministries, offering daily Mass in English for the foreseeable future.

EWTN



Our Lady of the Angels Chapel, EWTN campus, Irondale, AL Live Daily Mass in English on EWTN – https://www.ewtn.com/tv/watch-live Our Lady of the Angels Chapel, EWTN campus, Irondale, AL

8:00am

12noon (re-aired from 8am)

7:00pm (re-aired from 8am)

The entirety of the Daily Mass can be found on-demand at: https://video.ewtn.com/daily-mass/

Vimeo

St. Thomas More, Narragansett, RI – https://livestream.com/stm/stm-mass

Fr. Marcel Taillon, Pastor

Sunday 10:00am English

Daily Mass: Monday through Saturday 9:00am (including Spiritual Communion) English

Facebook Live

Assumption of the Blessed Virgian Mary, Providence, RI – https://www.facebook.com/Assumption-of-the-BVM-Parish-St-Anthony-Mission-Church-1649636895103522/

Fr. Gildardo Suarez, Pastor

Sunday 9:00am English

Sunday 12noon Spanish

Wednesday 7:00pm Spanish

Blessed Sacrament, Providence, RI – https://www.facebook.com/blessedsacramentpvd/

Fr. Charles Grondin, Pastor

Saturday 4pm English

Saturday 6pm Spanish

Hendricken High School Chapel, Warwick, RI – https://www.facebook.com/BeAHendrickenHawk/

Fr. Brian Morris, Director of Vocations

Sunday 11:00am

Tuesday 11:00am

Thursday 11:00am

Immaculate Conception, Westerly, RI – https://www.facebook.com/dongiacomo.capoverdi

Fr. Giacomo Capoverdi, Pastor

Prayer Schedule:

8:30 AM: Morning Prayer

12:00 Noon: The Angelus

12:10 PM: Holy Mass

12:30 PM: Exposition of the Blessed Sacrament and Recitation of the Holy Rosary

1:00 PM: Benediction

5:00 PM: Evening Prayer

10:00 PM Night Prayer

Saturday Daily Mass 8:00am English

Saturday evening 4:00pm Vigil Mass English

Sunday 9:00am English

Sunday 11:00am English

Sunday 5:00pm English

Our Lady of Mount Carmel, Bristol, RI – https://www.facebook.com/Our-Lady-of-Mount-Carmel-Church-Bristol-Rhode-Island-189090641103696/

Fr. Henry Zinno, Pastor

Sunday 10:30am English

Monday 12:10pm English

SS John & Paul, Coventry, RI – https://www.facebook.com/ssjpri/

Fr. Michael Woolley, Pastor

Daily 9:00am

Daily 5:00pm

Saturday Vigil 5:00pm

Sunday 8:30am

Sunday 10:30am

Sunday 5:00pm

St. Augustine, Providence, RI – https://www.facebook.com/St-Augustine-Church-Providence-RI-107607034210413/

Fr. Robert Forcier, Pastor

Sunday 10:00am English

St. Elizabeth, Bristol, RI – https://www.facebook.com/St-Elizabeth-Parish-Diocese-of-Providence-1060111267516743/

Fr. Marinaldo Aparecido Batista, CSP, Pastor

Saturday 4:00pm

St. Francis Xavier, East Providence, RI – https://www.facebook.com/SFXEPRI/

Fr. Jorge Rocha, Pastor

Sunday 8:00am

St Luke, Barrington, RI – https://www.facebook.com/stlukesbarrington/

Fr. TJ Varghese, Pastor

Saturday 5:00pm English

Sunday 9:00am English

Sunday 10:30am English

St. Mary of the Bay, Warren, RI – https://www.facebook.com/warrencatholic/

Fr. Douglas Grant, Pastor

Daily 9:00am English

St. Paul, Cranston, RI – https://www.facebook.com/saintpaulcranston/

Fr. Adam Young, Pastor Sunday 9:30am English

Fr. James Sullivan, OP, Pastor Monday-Friday 12noon English

Sunday 10:00am English St. Pius X, Westerly – https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100006405137376&lst=524062698%3A100006405137376%3A1584543086&sk=timeline

Fr. Michael Najim, Pastor

Daily 3:00pm English

Saturday 5:00pm English

Sunday 10:30pm English

Sts. Rose and Clement, Warwick, RI – https://www.facebook.com/ssrcparish/

Fr. Andrew Messina, Pastor

Sunday 10:30am

St. Thomas, Providence, RI – https://www.facebook.com/john.soares.5203 /

Fr. John P. Soares, Pastor

Daily Mass 7:30am English

Sunday 10:30am English



YouTube

St. Brendan, Riverside, RI – https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcKYBpg5Dk0los_xy9MY-7A

Fr. John Codega, Pastor Saturday 5:00pm English Sunday 8:00am English

Sunday 10:30am English St. Francis of Assisi, Wakefield, RI – https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0Sa5r7IkdC9mBW2o12yChg

Fr. Henry Bodah, Pastor Sunday 11:00am

Fr. James Ruggieri, Pastor Daily 7 days a week 7:00am English

Daily 7 days a week 7:45am Spanish

St. Pius V, Providence, RI – https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCajpa33Hc22shsMdo7IKGMQ

Fr. James Sullivan, OP, Pastor

Monday-Friday 12noon English

Sunday 10:00am English

Websites

Holy Ghost, Tiverton, RI – http://www.iPadre.tv

Fr. Jay Finelli, Pastor

Visit iPadre.tv and hit the “Subscribe” button. Once you are subscribed, you will receive a message anytime iPadre.tv is going live with a Masswhen the stream will go live with Mass.

Immaculate Conception, Cranston, RI – http://www.iccatholicchurch.com/

Fr. Edward Wilson, Pastor

Sunday Mass English (pre-recorded)

Portsmouth Abbey, Portsmouth, RI – http://www.PortsmouthAbbeyMonastery.org

Fr. Michael Brunner O.S.B., Prior Administrator

Daily Mass posted approximately 8:30am

Vespers posted approximately 6:15pm

Relevant Radio online – https://relevantradio.com/faith/daily-mass-video/

The Chapel of the Nativity at Relevant Radio.

Daily 11:00am EST; 12noon CT

St. John Vianney, Cumberland, RI – https://video.ibm.com/channel/4gk6REdFBmu

Fr. Joseph Pescatello, Pastor

Sunday 10:00am English

St. Peter Church, Warwick, RI – http://www.stpeterswarwick.com/

Fr. Roger Gagne, Pastor

Sunday Mass to be recorded & posted to the parish website (English)

Saint Philip Parish, Greenville RI – https://www.saintphilip.com/

Fr. Francis Santilli, Pastor Sunday March 22 – 8:00am English St. Pius V, Providence, RI – https://spvchurch.org/live-stream

Fr. James Sullivan, OP, Pastor Fr. James Sullivan, OP, Pastor Monday-Friday 12noon English

Sunday 10:00am English Fr. Francis Santilli, Pastor

RADIO

EWTN is on SIRIUS/XM or listen online at ewtn.com/radio/listen-live

EWTN Radio Schedule – https://www.ewtn.com/radio/schedule?utm_source=housefile&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=dailymass&utm_content=coronavirus&_hsenc=p2ANqtz-_S2s5GYFCivoaG9nvC6bMjVD2EtvFKvpdUYBxIZ59NIWBZjIzFXeK-EXFpSZxz3F0ruUorfP846QIpCRe-BRrVxd-qYw&_hsmi=84731509