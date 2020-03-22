Groups of ten or more are prohibited from meeting in the state of Rhode Island due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Here is a list of televised and live streamed Catholic Masses in the State of Rhode Island
TELEVISED MASSES
CatholicTV Offers DAILY Online Mass during the COVID-19 Pandemic
On Friday, March 13, The CatholicTV Network launched a new, simplified website where viewers can easily watch daily Masses from the CatholicTV chapel.
– Mass in English every day from Sunday to Friday
– Mass in Spanish every Sunday
Visit https://www.watchthemass.com/
Eternal Word Television Network Masses (EWTN)
On Cox Channel 22 and Verizon FiOS 285
Schedule here – https://www.ewtn.com/tv/schedule
12noon (re-aired)
7:00pm (re-aired)
Fall River Diocese – Television Mass
The Fall River Diocese sponsors a televised Mass in Englsih each Sunday at 11 a.m. on WLNE-TV, ABC Channel 6, New Bedford-Providence. The Mass is re-aired at 12:30 p.m. on Comcast cable channel 95 in Fall River. On the air since September 1963, the Television Mass serves members of the faithful who are unable to attend Mass at a parish church because of illness or infirmity.
Fall River Diocese – Mass on the Portuguese Channel
A local Mass airs each Sunday at 7 p.m. on the Portuguese Channel, which is widely carried by cable television providers throughout the Fall River Diocese. The Mass is recorded on a rotating basis from one of five parishes offering Masses in Portuguese in the Diocese as well as two from the neighboring Diocese of Providence. The weekly Mass in Portuguese is sponsored by the participating parishes in conjunction with the Fall River Diocese.
Diocesan Homepage
Vimeo
Fr. Marcel Taillon, Pastor
Daily Mass: Monday through Saturday 9:00am (including Spiritual Communion) English
Facebook Live
Fr. Gildardo Suarez, Pastor
Sunday 12noon Spanish
Wednesday 7:00pm Spanish
Fr. Charles Grondin, Pastor
Saturday 6pm Spanish
Fr. Brian Morris, Director of Vocations
Tuesday 11:00am
Thursday 11:00am
Fr. Giacomo Capoverdi, Pastor
12:00 Noon: The Angelus
12:10 PM: Holy Mass
12:30 PM: Exposition of the Blessed Sacrament and Recitation of the Holy Rosary
1:00 PM: Benediction
5:00 PM: Evening Prayer
10:00 PM Night Prayer
Saturday evening 4:00pm Vigil Mass English
Sunday 9:00am English
Sunday 11:00am English
Sunday 5:00pm English
Fr. Henry Zinno, Pastor
Monday 12:10pm English
Fr. Michael Woolley, Pastor
Daily 5:00pm
Saturday Vigil 5:00pm
Sunday 8:30am
Sunday 10:30am
Sunday 5:00pm
Fr. Robert Forcier, Pastor
Fr. Marinaldo Aparecido Batista, CSP, Pastor
Fr. Jorge Rocha, Pastor
Sunday 8:00am
Fr. TJ Varghese, Pastor
Fr. Douglas Grant, Pastor
Fr. Adam Young, Pastor
Fr. James Sullivan, OP, Pastor
Sunday 10:00am English
St. Pius X, Westerly – https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100006405137376&lst=524062698%3A100006405137376%3A1584543086&sk=timeline
Fr. Michael Najim, Pastor
Saturday 5:00pm English
Sunday 10:30pm English
Fr. Andrew Messina, Pastor
Sunday 10:30am
Fr. John P. Soares, Pastor
Sunday 10:30am English
Fr. John Codega, Pastor
Sunday 10:30am English
Fr. Henry Bodah, Pastor
St. Patrick, Providence, RI – https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCOXg4Bnh2k5qhvM17V76ZkA
Fr. James Ruggieri, Pastor
Daily 7 days a week 7:00am English
Fr. James Sullivan, OP, Pastor
Sunday 10:00am English
Fr. Jay Finelli, Pastor
Fr. Edward Wilson, Pastor
Fr. Michael Brunner O.S.B., Prior Administrator
Vespers posted approximately 6:15pm
Fr. Joseph Pescatello, Pastor
Fr. Roger Gagne, Pastor
Fr. Francis Santilli, Pastor
Fr. James Sullivan, OP, Pastor
Sunday 10:00am English