Groups of ten or more are prohibited from meeting in the state of Rhode Island due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Here is a list of televised and live streamed Catholic Masses in the State of Rhode Island

TELEVISED MASSES

CatholicTV Offers DAILY Online Mass during the COVID-19 Pandemic
On Friday, March 13, The CatholicTV Network launched a new, simplified website where viewers can easily watch daily Masses from the CatholicTV chapel. 
  – Mass in English every day from Sunday to Friday
  – Mass in Spanish every Sunday
Visit https://www.watchthemass.com/

Eternal Word Television Network Masses (EWTN)
On Cox Channel 22 and Verizon FiOS 285
Schedule here –  https://www.ewtn.com/tv/schedule 

8:00am English
12noon (re-aired)
7:00pm (re-aired)

Fall River Diocese – Television Mass
The Fall River Diocese sponsors a televised Mass in Englsih each Sunday at 11 a.m. on WLNE-TV, ABC Channel 6, New Bedford-Providence. The Mass is re-aired at 12:30 p.m. on Comcast cable channel 95 in Fall River. On the air since September 1963, the Television Mass serves members of the faithful who are unable to attend Mass at a parish church because of illness or infirmity.

Fall River Diocese – Mass on the Portuguese Channel
A local Mass airs each Sunday at 7 p.m. on the Portuguese Channel, which is widely carried by cable television providers throughout the Fall River Diocese.  The Mass is recorded on a rotating basis from one of five parishes offering Masses in Portuguese in the Diocese as well as two from the neighboring Diocese of Providence. The weekly Mass in Portuguese is sponsored by the participating parishes in conjunction with the Fall River Diocese.

Diocesan Homepage

Watch Mass daily at 8:15am EST – http://www.dioceseofprovidence.org
 
Word on Fire Daily Mass video from Bishop Barron’s chapel
The daily Mass celebrant will be either Bishop Robert Barron, Auxiliary Bishop of the Archdiocese of Los Angeles, or Fr. Steve Grunow, CEO at Word on Fire Catholic Ministries, offering daily Mass  in English for the foreseeable future.

EWTN

Live Daily Mass in English on EWTN – https://www.ewtn.com/tv/watch-live
Our Lady of the Angels Chapel, EWTN campus, Irondale, AL
8:00am 
12noon (re-aired from 8am)
7:00pm (re-aired from 8am)
The entirety of the Daily Mass can be found on-demand at: https://video.ewtn.com/daily-mass/

Vimeo

St. Thomas More, Narragansett, RI – https://livestream.com/stm/stm-mass
Fr. Marcel Taillon, Pastor 
Sunday 10:00am English
Daily Mass: Monday through Saturday 9:00am (including Spiritual Communion) English

Facebook Live

Assumption of the Blessed Virgian Mary, Providence, RI  – https://www.facebook.com/Assumption-of-the-BVM-Parish-St-Anthony-Mission-Church-1649636895103522/
Fr. Gildardo Suarez, Pastor
Sunday 9:00am English
Sunday 12noon Spanish
Wednesday 7:00pm Spanish
 
Blessed Sacrament, Providence, RI – https://www.facebook.com/blessedsacramentpvd/
Fr. Charles Grondin, Pastor
Saturday 4pm English
Saturday 6pm Spanish
 
Hendricken High School Chapel, Warwick, RI – https://www.facebook.com/BeAHendrickenHawk/
Fr. Brian Morris, Director of Vocations
Sunday 11:00am
Tuesday 11:00am
Thursday 11:00am
 
Immaculate Conception, Westerly, RI – https://www.facebook.com/dongiacomo.capoverdi
Fr. Giacomo Capoverdi, Pastor
Prayer Schedule: 
8:30 AM: Morning Prayer
12:00 Noon: The Angelus 
12:10 PM: Holy Mass 
12:30 PM: Exposition of the Blessed Sacrament and Recitation of the Holy Rosary
1:00 PM: Benediction
5:00 PM: Evening Prayer
10:00 PM Night Prayer
Saturday Daily Mass  8:00am English
Saturday evening 4:00pm Vigil Mass English
Sunday 9:00am English
Sunday 11:00am English
Sunday 5:00pm English
 
Our Lady of Mount Carmel, Bristol, RI –  https://www.facebook.com/Our-Lady-of-Mount-Carmel-Church-Bristol-Rhode-Island-189090641103696/
Fr. Henry Zinno, Pastor 
Sunday 10:30am English
Monday 12:10pm English
 
SS John & Paul, Coventry, RI – https://www.facebook.com/ssjpri/
Fr. Michael Woolley, Pastor
Daily 9:00am
Daily 5:00pm
Saturday Vigil 5:00pm
Sunday 8:30am
Sunday 10:30am
Sunday 5:00pm
 
St. Augustine, Providence, RI – https://www.facebook.com/St-Augustine-Church-Providence-RI-107607034210413/
Fr. Robert Forcier, Pastor
Sunday 10:00am  English
 
St. Elizabeth, Bristol, RI – https://www.facebook.com/St-Elizabeth-Parish-Diocese-of-Providence-1060111267516743/
Fr. Marinaldo Aparecido Batista, CSP, Pastor 
Saturday 4:00pm
 
St. Francis Xavier, East Providence, RI – https://www.facebook.com/SFXEPRI/
Fr. Jorge Rocha, Pastor
Sunday 8:00am
 
St Luke, Barrington, RI – https://www.facebook.com/stlukesbarrington/
Fr. TJ Varghese, Pastor 
Saturday 5:00pm English
Sunday 9:00am English
Sunday 10:30am English
 
St. Mary of the Bay, Warren, RI – https://www.facebook.com/warrencatholic/
Fr. Douglas Grant, Pastor 
Daily 9:00am English
 
St. Paul, Cranston, RI – https://www.facebook.com/saintpaulcranston/
Fr. Adam Young, Pastor 
Sunday 9:30am English
 
St. Pius V, Providence, RI – https://www.facebook.com/SPVChurch/
Fr. James Sullivan, OP, Pastor
Monday-Friday 12noon English
Sunday 10:00am English

St. Pius X, Westerly –  https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100006405137376&lst=524062698%3A100006405137376%3A1584543086&sk=timeline
Fr. Michael Najim, Pastor

Daily 3:00pm English
Saturday 5:00pm English
Sunday 10:30pm English
 
Sts. Rose and Clement, Warwick, RIhttps://www.facebook.com/ssrcparish/
Fr. Andrew Messina, Pastor
Sunday 10:30am
 
St. Thomas, Providence, RI – https://www.facebook.com/john.soares.5203 /
Fr. John P. Soares, Pastor
Daily Mass 7:30am English
Sunday 10:30am English
 
YouTube
St. Brendan, Riverside, RI – https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcKYBpg5Dk0los_xy9MY-7A
Fr. John Codega, Pastor
Saturday 5:00pm English
Sunday 8:00am English
Sunday 10:30am English
 
St. Francis of Assisi, Wakefield, RI – https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0Sa5r7IkdC9mBW2o12yChg
Fr. Henry Bodah, Pastor
Sunday 11:00am

St. Patrick, Providence, RI –  https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCOXg4Bnh2k5qhvM17V76ZkA
Fr. James Ruggieri, Pastor

Daily 7 days a week 7:00am English

Daily 7 days a week 7:45am  Spanish
 
St. Pius V, Providence, RI – https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCajpa33Hc22shsMdo7IKGMQ
Fr. James Sullivan, OP, Pastor
Monday-Friday 12noon English
Sunday 10:00am English
 
 
Websites
Holy Ghost, Tiverton, RI –  http://www.iPadre.tv
Fr. Jay Finelli, Pastor 
Visit  iPadre.tv and hit the “Subscribe” button. Once you are subscribed, you will receive a message anytime iPadre.tv is going live with a Masswhen the stream will go live with Mass.
 
Immaculate Conception, Cranston, RI – http://www.iccatholicchurch.com/
Fr. Edward Wilson, Pastor
Sunday Mass English (pre-recorded)
 
Portsmouth Abbey, Portsmouth, RI – http://www.PortsmouthAbbeyMonastery.org
Fr. Michael Brunner O.S.B., Prior Administrator
Daily Mass posted approximately 8:30am
Vespers posted approximately 6:15pm
 
 
The Chapel of the Nativity at Relevant Radio.https://relevantradio.com/faith/daily-mass-video/
Daily 11:00am EST; 12noon CT 
 
St. John Vianney, Cumberland, RI – https://video.ibm.com/channel/4gk6REdFBmu
Fr. Joseph Pescatello, Pastor
Sunday 10:00am English
 
St. Peter Church, Warwick, RI –  http://www.stpeterswarwick.com/
Fr. Roger Gagne, Pastor
Sunday Mass to be recorded & posted to the parish website (English)
 
Saint Philip Parish, Greenville RI – https://www.saintphilip.com/
Fr. Francis Santilli, Pastor

Sunday March 22 – 8:00am English
 
St. Pius V, Providence, RI – https://spvchurch.org/live-stream
Fr. James Sullivan, OP, Pastor
Monday-Friday 12noon English
Sunday 10:00am English
 

RADIO

 
EWTN is on SIRIUS/XM or listen online at ewtn.com/radio/listen-live
 
 

